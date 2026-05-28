Energy-efficient buildings draw investor interest

Energy-efficient buildings draw investor interest

ISTANBUL
Energy-efficient buildings draw investor interest

 

As the global energy crisis continues to be felt deeply, major European investment funds and institutional investors are increasingly placing energy performance at the center of their real estate investment strategies, daily Milliyet has reported.
Buildings that are not environmentally friendly, have low energy efficiency or fail to meet sustainability criteria are now being viewed as a risk in investment portfolios.
A similar shift is expected in Türkiye, where low-carbon buildings are likely to become more valuable and increasingly preferred in the near future.
As of January 1, 2027, new buildings of 10,000 square meters and above will be required to obtain an Energy Performance Certificate and a Building Life Cycle Assessment Certificate. A Low-Carbon Building Certificate will also be introduced for buildings with low greenhouse gas emissions. Under the new framework, these certificates are expected to play an important role in investment decisions, particularly for projects such as shopping malls, hotels, hospitals and schools.
“Energy efficiency is no longer just an environmental preference. It has become an economic and geopolitical security issue,” Emre Ilıcalı, Altensis Managing Partner, told the daily.
“Being a green building is no longer a matter of prestige. Not being green is now a serious risk,” he said.
Ilıcalı added that inefficient buildings are beginning to lose economic value rapidly, especially at a time when energy costs remain highly volatile.
“Today, many investment funds and institutional investors in Europe consider low-performance buildings as a portfolio risk. A similar transformation will also begin in Türkiye,” he said.

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