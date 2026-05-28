Businesspeople to gather at Artificial Intelligence Summit in Ankara

Businesspeople to gather at Artificial Intelligence Summit in Ankara

ANKARA
Businesspeople to gather at Artificial Intelligence Summit in Ankara

 

The “TOBB Business World Artificial Intelligence Summit,” organized under the auspices of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) Software Assembly, will take place in Ankara on June 17, bringing together the business community, the technology ecosystem and decision-makers on a single platform.
Ertan Barut, president of the assembly, stated that the summit will connect technology companies developing AI solutions with industrialists, SMEs and decision-makers. He noted that the event is expected to host 1,000 participants, over 500 decision-makers, more than 1,000 B2B meetings and over 20 speakers.
Barut indicated that the summit aims to integrate artificial intelligence into the actual business processes of organizations through applicable, measurable and sustainable solutions.
He noted than many companies in Türkiye are aware of the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence but face difficulties in determining where to start the transformation process, how to integrate the technology into business workflows, and how to make the right investment decisions.
“Our vision is to move artificial intelligence beyond theory and make it integrable into business processes through concrete and applicable solutions. With this event, we aim to contribute to the development of a sustainable artificial intelligence cooperation environment across Türkiye,” said Barut.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

    Germany files charges two years after attack on Turkish consulate

  2. Istanbul marks 573rd anniversary of Ottoman conquest

    Istanbul marks 573rd anniversary of Ottoman conquest

  3. Özel insists he remains CHP chair despite court restrictions

    Özel insists he remains CHP chair despite court restrictions

  4. EU tells Türkiye ‘not acceptable’ to exclude Greek Cyprus from COP31 briefing

    EU tells Türkiye ‘not acceptable’ to exclude Greek Cyprus from COP31 briefing

  5. Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue

    Turkish Cyprus rejects remarks of ‘window of opportunity’ on issue
Recommended
Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure
AI giant Anthropic reaches near-trillion dollar valuation

AI giant Anthropic reaches near-trillion dollar valuation
New gold rush threatens indigenous havens in Brazils Amazon

New gold rush threatens indigenous havens in Brazil's Amazon
Turkish Airlines targets 2.7 million passengers during Eid holiday

Turkish Airlines targets 2.7 million passengers during Eid holiday
Eastern Europe emerges as rising market for Turkish apparel sector

Eastern Europe emerges as rising market for Turkish apparel sector
Peru welcomes closer cooperation with Türkiye on critical minerals, sustainable mining

Peru welcomes closer cooperation with Türkiye on critical minerals, sustainable mining
Exports expected to rise by over $4 billion in June, says trade minister

Exports expected to rise by over $4 billion in June, says trade minister
WORLD Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist

Israel freezes out UN chief over sexual violence blacklist

Israel is breaking all contact with United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, the country’s ambassador has announced, saying it was “outrageous” Israel is being blacklisted over alleged sexual violence in conflict zones.
ECONOMY Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panama eyes new China maritime deal despite Trump pressure

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino expressed confidence Thursday that he can renew a maritime shipping agreement with China, circumventing tensions fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to control the Panama Canal.
SPORTS Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

Montella announces provisional squad for World Cup

 Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella on May 18 announced a 35-man provisional squad for the 2026 World Cup, banking on a blend of elite youth and veteran stars to mark the nation’s first appearance at the global tournament in 24 years.  
﻿