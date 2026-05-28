Businesspeople to gather at Artificial Intelligence Summit in Ankara

ANKARA

The “TOBB Business World Artificial Intelligence Summit,” organized under the auspices of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) Software Assembly, will take place in Ankara on June 17, bringing together the business community, the technology ecosystem and decision-makers on a single platform.

Ertan Barut, president of the assembly, stated that the summit will connect technology companies developing AI solutions with industrialists, SMEs and decision-makers. He noted that the event is expected to host 1,000 participants, over 500 decision-makers, more than 1,000 B2B meetings and over 20 speakers.

Barut indicated that the summit aims to integrate artificial intelligence into the actual business processes of organizations through applicable, measurable and sustainable solutions.

He noted than many companies in Türkiye are aware of the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence but face difficulties in determining where to start the transformation process, how to integrate the technology into business workflows, and how to make the right investment decisions.

“Our vision is to move artificial intelligence beyond theory and make it integrable into business processes through concrete and applicable solutions. With this event, we aim to contribute to the development of a sustainable artificial intelligence cooperation environment across Türkiye,” said Barut.