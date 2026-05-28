Kayseri castle museum charts 7,000 years of ancient history

KAYSERİ

Located inside the historic Kayseri Castle, the Kayseri Archaeology Museum is taking visitors on a journey through 7,000 years of Anatolian history with a collection of nearly 38,000 artifacts spanning civilizations from the Early Bronze Age to the Ottoman Empire.

The museum features 11 exhibition areas, including eight main halls and three side galleries, showcasing the deep historical legacy of central Türkiye.

Among the highlights are clay tablets and idols unearthed at Kültepe Kaniş/Karum — one of Anatolia’s most important archaeological sites, where excavations have been ongoing since 1948.

Museum Director Gökhan Yıldız said the collection reflects every major civilization that shaped the region, including the Hittites, Eastern Romans, Seljuks and Ottomans.

“Visitors can see objects reflecting everything from daily life to belief systems across different civilizations,” Yıldız said, adding that new excavations planned this year at Yeşilova Mound in Kayseri’s Yeşilhisar district are expected to further expand the collection.

Despite the absence of an archaeology department at local universities, Yıldız said excavations in the region continue with significant effort and dedication.

“What has been uncovered so far is not even the prologue of this civilization geography,” he said. “We know there are still many remains waiting to be discovered in almost every part of the city.”

One of the museum’s standout artifacts is the Heracles Sarcophagus, discovered in 1992 during foundation excavations in the province’s Gültepe neighborhood. According to Yıldız, such monumental sarcophagi are rarely found in Anatolia.

He described Heracles as “a mythological hero who can also be viewed as an Anatolian figure,” noting that the artifact demonstrates how significant cultural heritage items can unexpectedly emerge during urban development projects.

Other artifacts drawing strong visitor interest include Kültepe idols, sculptural works, large storage jars known as pithoi and ceremonial altars.

Yıldız also emphasized the importance of public awareness in protecting archaeological heritage, warning that artifacts uncovered during construction or infrastructure works can easily be damaged or destroyed if not properly reported.

He noted that many objects in the museum were preserved thanks to citizens informing authorities.

In one recent example, a Roman-era stone column fragment placed at a shrine in the Felahiye district was taken under museum protection after officials were alerted.

“People had attributed a different spiritual meaning to the object,” Yıldız said. “Once we explained its original historical function and the importance of preserving it properly, they understood.”