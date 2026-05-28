Kanye West set for massive Istanbul concert at Olympic Stadium

ISTANBUL

Grammy-winning American rapper and producer Kanye West, also known as YE, is set to perform in Istanbul on May 30, with organizers unveiling details of what is being promoted as one of the city’s largest live music events in recent years.

The concert, organized by ILS Vision, will take place at Atatürk Olympic Stadium and is expected to draw nearly 120,000 attendees. Beyond the main performance, the event has been designed as an all-night entertainment program featuring pre-party and after-party gatherings, alongside DJ sets, laser and light shows and various stage performances.

The lineup will also include Turkish artists Yener Çevik, Mavi, Sena Şener, Pera and Motive, with performances scheduled to continue until the early hours of the morning. Organizers said the event aims to bring together audiences from different age groups and music scenes in a festival-style atmosphere.

According to the announced rules, children under the age of 16 will be permitted to attend only when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In a statement released by the organizers, ILS Vision founder Erdem Karahan said preparations for the concert were continuing intensively and described the event as more than a conventional stadium show.

“On the night of May 30, we are preparing not only a concert in Istanbul but a festival experience where music lovers can come together,” Karahan said. “From the stage design to the overall flow of the event, the entire program has been built around a concept that combines music, culture and entertainment.”

Karahan added that the organizers were planning a series of surprise appearances and special guests throughout the day. “We are also expecting Travis Scott to join the concert as a guest artist,” he said, though no official confirmation regarding the American rapper’s participation has yet been announced.