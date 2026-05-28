Famous Louvre heist set to be adapted into feature film

Famous Louvre heist set to be adapted into feature film

PARIS
Famous Louvre heist set to be adapted into feature film

Last year’s brazen robbery of the Louvre — when thieves made off with jewellery worth some $100 million — is set to become a movie and a documentary series, a publisher said on May 26.

French director Romain Gavras — whose work includes the 2025 Hollywood film “Sacrifice” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and music videos including most recently a hypnotic schoolboy choreography for GENER8ION — will draw inspiration from the investigative book “Main basse sur le Louvre” (literally ‘A grab at the Louvre’).

Film rights to the book about the Oct. 19, 2025 heist had been sold to the production company Iconoclast while rights for a documentary series were acquired by a British producer, the Flammarion publishing house
said.

Written by three journalists from French dailies Le Parisien and Le Monde and weekly glossy magazine Paris Match, the book hit bookstores yesterday.

According to trade magazine Le Film Francais, the movie project is in development, though neither the title nor the cast has been announced.

The Louvre heist sent shockwaves around the world and sparked a security crisis within the world-famous museum that ultimately led to the replacement of its director, Laurence des
Cars.

After seven months of investigation, and despite the arrests of the main suspects, the jewels have still not been found.

The authors said their apparent disappearance “has become a dense mystery, a puzzle that has plunged investigators into deep
confusion.”

The heist illustrates how “the theft of artworks has become a business like any other for many criminals,” they say. “The criminal underworld has found a new cash cow.”

 

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