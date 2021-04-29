Ankara says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch

  • April 29 2021 09:14:00

Ankara says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch

ANKARA- The Associated Press
Ankara says it’s glad a woman leads EU’s executive branch

The Turkish government again rejected the accusation that it snubbed the head of the European Union’s executive arm because she is a woman, insisting on April 28 that internal EU squabbling was to blame for a protocol gaffe during a meeting with Turkey’s president.

A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said Ankara was pleased the European Commission had a woman at the helm and called on EU institutions to reach a “consensus” among themselves to avoid similar lapses in protocol in the future.

Ursula von der Leyen, the EU commission’s president, and European Council President Charles Michel traveled to Turkey this month to discuss the troubled relationship between the 27-nation bloc and Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Michel and Erdoğan took the only two chairs placed in front of the EU and Turkish flags, leaving von der Leyen to sit on a large sofa away from the men.

In an address to the European Parliament on Monday, von der Leyen said she believes she was treated disrespectfully simply because of her gender.

Turkey has insisted the EU’s own protocol requests were applied. The European Council’s head of protocol said his team did not have access during a preparatory inspection to the room where the seating incident happened.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç denied in an emailed statement Wednesday that von der Leyen was slighted because of her gender, stating that “Turkey does not apply separate protocol arrangements according to the gender of the person holding office.”

“Turkey is pleased that for the first time ever, the presidency of the EU Commission was taken over by a woman and believes that this constitutes an important step toward women’s empowerment and equal rights,” Bilgiç said.

He added: “It is regrettable that this event, which originates from internal EU political fights,...is still being used as material for political debates and is being associated with gender discrimination.”

sofagate, president erdogan,

WORLD Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ban on liquor stores during lockdown stirs controversy

    Ban on liquor stores during lockdown stirs controversy

  2. İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds

    İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds

  3. Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

    Evacuation ships to wait at sea off Istanbul in case of major quake

  4. Turkey unveils deal for 50 mln Sputnik V doses

    Turkey unveils deal for 50 mln Sputnik V doses

  5. Turkey to enter full lockdown today

    Turkey to enter full lockdown today
Recommended
S Arabia to close 8 Turkish schools in country by end of 2021

S Arabia to close 8 Turkish schools in country by end of 2021
Turkish Cypriot leader proposes new Cyprus solution

Turkish Cypriot leader proposes new Cyprus solution
Bidens genocide remarks not assigning blame: Blinken

Biden's 'genocide' remarks not assigning blame: Blinken
İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds

İncirlik base is a Turkish compound, defense ministry reminds
Senior Turkish, Indian officials discuss coronavirus

Senior Turkish, Indian officials discuss coronavirus

Upcoming Biden-Erdoğan meeting positive step: CENTCOM head

Upcoming Biden-Erdoğan meeting positive step: CENTCOM head
WORLD Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

Biden pleads for unity, warns of Chinese threat, in speech to Congress

President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress on April 28, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China.   
ECONOMY Turkey hopes full lockdown will be good for tourism

Turkey hopes full lockdown will be good for tourism

The tourism sector in Turkey is hopeful that current coronavirus pandemic measures will reduce the number of infections and pave the way for tourists to visit.

SPORTS Turkish GP to replace Canada in 2021 F1 race calendar

Turkish GP to replace Canada in 2021 F1 race calendar

Turkish Grand Prix will replace Canada in the 2021 Formula 1 race calendar for the weekend of June 11-13, Formula 1 confirmed on April 28.