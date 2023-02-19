Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

ANKARA

Burak Akçapar and Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Türkiye’s former ambassadors to Spain and the European Union, respectively, have been appointed as the new deputy foreign ministers.

A decree that notified the appointments was issued in the Official Gazette over the weekend. Akçapar replaced Ambassador Sedat Önal who will represent Türkiye at the U.N. and Bozay replaced Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı who will go to Brussels to serve as Türkiye’s new permanent representative to the EU.

Akçapar has been in Madrid since May 2021. Bozay represented Türkiye at the U.N. between 2019 and 2023.