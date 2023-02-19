Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

ANKARA
Ankara appoints two new deputy foreign ministers

Burak Akçapar and Mehmet Kemal Bozay, Türkiye’s former ambassadors to Spain and the European Union, respectively, have been appointed as the new deputy foreign ministers.

A decree that notified the appointments was issued in the Official Gazette over the weekend. Akçapar replaced Ambassador Sedat Önal who will represent Türkiye at the U.N. and Bozay replaced Ambassador Faruk Kaymakçı who will go to Brussels to serve as Türkiye’s new permanent representative to the EU.

Akçapar has been in Madrid since May 2021. Bozay represented Türkiye at the U.N. between 2019 and 2023.

Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

    FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

  2. Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

    Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

  3. Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

    Red Crescent establishes special WhatsApp line for women, children

  4. Search, rescue operations to be terminated: AFAD head

    Search, rescue operations to be terminated: AFAD head

  5. ‘Aid to quake zone should continue for at least 1 year’

    ‘Aid to quake zone should continue for at least 1 year’
Recommended
Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion

Top US diplomat arrives in Türkiye for talks on quake aid, NATO expansion
Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Türkiye postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum
Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties

'Türkiye, US to discuss relief support and bilateral ties'
NATO chief in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster

NATO chief in Türkiye to express alliance’s solidarity after quake disaster
Türkiye commends Armenia’s solidarity after deadly earthquakes

Türkiye commends Armenia’s solidarity after deadly earthquakes
Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors

Switzerland, Belgium to ease visa for quake survivors
WORLD Blinken meets Chinas top diplomat amid balloon spat

Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

ECONOMY Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

Concerns and impatience over mining the world’s seabeds

The prospect of large-scale mining to extract valuable minerals from the depths of the Pacific Ocean, once a distant vision, has grown more real, raising alarms among the oceans’ most fervent defenders.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.