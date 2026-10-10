Andrea Bocelli faces Jordan gig boycott

Andrea Bocelli faces Jordan gig boycott

AMMAN
Andrea Bocelli faces Jordan gig boycott

Bocelli’s Petra concert faces boycott calls over his support for Israel.

Pro-Palestinian groups have called for a boycott of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli’s concert next month in the ancient Jordanian city of Petra over his public support of Israel.


Bocelli, who has been blind since age 12, performed in 2022 at a stadium in Tel Aviv before an audience that included Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the tenor ignoring pro-Palestinian activists’ longstanding calls for a boycott of Israel.


Bocelli, 68, also sang in Los Angeles at a fundraiser for a group supporting the Israeli military in 2010. In recent years, Bocelli has also been a rare internationally known musician to perform for U.S. President Donald Trump.


“We call on you to boycott Andrea Bocelli’s concert because of his long-standing public support for the Israeli enemy... Do not buy tickets! Demand... the cancellation of the concert,” said the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement in Jordan, one of the joint signatories.


“It is unacceptable for Petra, one of the most iconic sites in Jordan and the Arab world, to become a platform for someone who has raised funds for the occupation army,” BDS Jordan added.


The Nov. 27 concert is part of Bocelli’s “Romanza” world tour celebrating his 30-year career.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

    Erdoğan warns of ‘tech oligarchs’ targeting young people

  2. AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

    AKP condemns deadly attacks on Saudi airports

  3. Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

    Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

  4. Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

    Powerful 7.7 quake hits Panama, damages buildings

  5. Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

    Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed
Recommended
Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed

Cuneiform tablets from Hittite King unearthed
‘Accessible Theater’ enters fourth season

‘Accessible Theater’ enters fourth season
Van’s Tariria presents dynamic ‘What Haunts Us’ art showcase

Van’s Tariria presents dynamic ‘What Haunts Us’ art showcase
An Italian restaurant that respects its masters

An Italian restaurant that respects its masters
Exhibitions open at Zeugma Museum

Exhibitions open at Zeugma Museum
East Asian tourists fuel autumn tourism boom in Cappadocia

East Asian tourists fuel autumn tourism boom in Cappadocia
WORLD Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

Gaza ceasefire marks one year with key pledges unmet

One year after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect in Gaza, Israeli strikes continue, much of the territory remains under Israeli military control and plans for disarmament and reconstruction have made little progress.

ECONOMY Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

Fund bill sets out repayment terms for affected investors

About 350,000 investors in funds under liquidation could recover their net principal through advance payments of up to 1 million Turkish Liras under a bill before parliament, ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group leader Abdullah Güler said.
SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
﻿