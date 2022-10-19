Ancient whistle found in Assos

ÇANAKKALE

During the excavations in the 7,000-year-old Assos ruins in Behramkale village, located in the Ayvacık district of the northwestern province of Çanakkale, a 2,000-year-old whistle has been unearthed around the Ayazma Church. Made of terracotta, the whistle was a child’s toy in daily life, and they were put in children’s graves as a burial gift believe the archaeologists.

Excavations in Assos continue under the presidency of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University (ÇOMÜ) Archeology Department Professor Nurettin Arslan. This year excavations focus on the Agora, Gymnasium and the Byzantine-era Ksenedochion (Guesthouse) structures built in the Hellenistic Age.

Speaking about the bird-shape Roman-era whistle, which is estimated to be 2,000 years old, Arslan said, “The terracotta bird figure found on the surface around the Ayazma Church was a whistle. Such objects were used as children’s toys in ancient times and were left as gifts, especially in children’s graves. It is known that this object, which still functions as a whistle, was used from the Classical Age to the Roman Age. Since the layers of this object are not known, it is not possible to give an exact date. But we believe it is from the Roman era or earlier.”