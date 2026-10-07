Anatolian masterpieces go on display on world stage

ANKARA

The exhibition displays large-scale marble sculptures depicting members of the imperial family, Roman elites and people from different parts of the empire.

Eighteen works from the Burdur Museum collection are being exhibited at the Glyptotek Museum in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

“We are bringing Anatolia’s cultural heritage together with art lovers around the world,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced in a social media post, noting that the artifacts are part of the exhibition “The Power of Fashion in the Roman Empire.”

The exhibition explores how clothing, jewelry and hairstyles reflected identity, social status and power during the Roman period. Works from Anatolia are displayed alongside pieces selected from major museum collections around the world.

“The exhibition tells how clothing, jewelry and hairstyles reflected identity, social status and power in the Roman period. Our artifacts are displayed alongside works selected from important museums around the world,” Ersoy said.

“We are pleased to bring Anatolia’s rich history to international visitors through this exhibition, which will remain open until March 29, 2027. I thank everyone who contributed to its preparation,” he added.

The exhibition centers on large-scale marble sculptures depicting members of the imperial family, Roman elites and people from different parts of the empire. Archaeological textiles, jewelry and footwear also offer visitors an insight into clothing culture in the Roman world and how people represented themselves within society.



Anatolian heritage meets international collections

The 18 artifacts loaned by the Burdur Museum are displayed alongside works from the Glyptotek’s Roman collections and pieces selected from the British Museum, the National Museum of Denmark and the Thorvaldsens Museum.

The combination provides an opportunity to examine Anatolia’s Roman-period cultural heritage alongside artifacts from different regions and to explore the relationship between clothing, identity and social status in a broader scholarly context.

The exhibition also connects ancient clothing practices with contemporary discussions about fashion, identity and visual representation, highlighting the historical roots of the relationship between fashion and power.





Scholarly publication and events to accompany exhibition

A comprehensive peer-reviewed publication in Danish and English is being prepared as part of the exhibition under the editorship of curator Cecilie Brøns and museum editor Anna Manly. The publication consists of 12 chapters contributed by international scholars and examines clothing and identity in Roman sculpture from different perspectives.

Educational programs, guided tours, lectures, interdisciplinary events and audio guides are also planned during the exhibition, along with collaborations with fashion designers and publishing organizations.

The return of cultural artifacts illegally removed from Türkiye to their places of origin not only helps address past injustices but also creates opportunities for a new period of trust-based cooperation between institutions. The process that developed following the return of a head of Septimius Severus is cited as an example of how restitution can lead to lasting mutual cooperation through scholarly research, exhibitions, artifact loans and cultural exchanges.

Opened on Oct. 1, “The Power of Fashion in the Roman Empire” explores the role of clothing and personal appearance in the formation and expression of social identity in antiquity.

The exhibition uses different groups of artifacts to show how clothing, jewelry, hairstyles and personal adornment served as visual indicators of status and power in the Roman world.

The exhibition at the Glyptotek Museum will be open to visitors until March 29, 2027.