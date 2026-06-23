Ammunition facility blast in Kırıkkale kills two

KIRIKKALE

Two people were killed and two others injured in an explosion at an ammunition disposal site in the central province of Kırıkkale on June 23, according to officials.

The blast occurred at the MKE Bedesten Ammunition Storage and Disposal Facility in the Yahşihan district during research and development work.

The Kırıkkale Governor’s Office said the explosion took place at around 2 p.m. after ammunition accidentally detonated at the disposal site.

It said two private company employees died in the incident.

The reports said a 3.5-inch rocket munition exploded during the activity.

Two other personnel were injured and taken to Kırıkkale University Medical Faculty Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

AFAD, gendarmerie and medical teams were dispatched to the area after the blast.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion.