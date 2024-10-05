8 Magma chambers discovered in Turkish city

MANISA
In the western province of Manisa’s Kula-Salihli Global Geopark, where the country’s youngest volcanoes are located, scientists found eight magma chambers at varying depths in the earth's crust, warning of the largest one near the surface has potential of eruption due to factors such as earthquakes.

This development came as a result of a total of 12 scientists from various universities installing 15 specifically built "seismometers" as part of the research works in the region. Consequently, from 5 to 30 kilometers below the surface, they discovered that there were eight magma chambers, also referred to as fluid and molten rock.

“In particular, there is a magma mass that we think heats the geothermal system in this region. We have ascertained that it emerges to the surface from a depth of 5 kilometers,” said Professor Özgür Karaoğlu, referring to the largest of the magma chambers.

According to Karaoğlu, there is a possibility that the magma chambers they found could erupt again based on an evaluation of their positions, arrangement and proximity.

Additionally, as the region is home to active faults, earthquakes could trigger magma, consequently leading to volcanic activities.

Kula, defined by the ancient geographer Strabon as “Katakekaumene-Burnt Country” in his work “Geographika,” has more than 80 volcano cones, fairy chimneys, karst caves, canyons, rock tombs, stone bridges and historical houses spread over a large area.

