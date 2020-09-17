4th round of Turkish, Greek technical meeting held at NATO

  • September 17 2020 11:33:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The fourth technical meeting between Turkish and Greek military delegations was held on Sept. 17 at NATO headquarters to discuss methods for reducing risks of incidents in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The talks being held in Brussels were planned after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The next meeting is scheduled to be held on Sept. 24, the ministry said in a statement after the meeting ended. An initial technical meeting was held Sept. 10.

Greece has disputed Turkey's current energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, has sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, citing that Ankara and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.

Dialogue about fairly sharing resources will be a win-win for all sides, say Turkish officials.


