32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

MERSİN/GAZİANTEP - Anadolu Agency

At least 32 suspects were held during anti-drug operations in Mersin and Gaziantep provinces of Turkey, security sources said on Aug. 9.

In the southern coastal province of Mersin, police acted on a tip-off and found 25,000 drug pills in a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was detained.

Meanwhile, in Gaziantep, the southeastern border province, anti-drug police teams carried out operations to nab drug traffickers.

During the operations, police rounded up 31 suspects for possession, use, and selling of drugs.

They also seized 13 guns, 11 of which were unlicensed, three unlicensed shotguns, and some cash.