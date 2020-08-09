32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

  • August 09 2020 13:40:00

32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

MERSİN/GAZİANTEP - Anadolu Agency
32 suspects held in anti-drug operations

At least 32 suspects were held during anti-drug operations in Mersin and Gaziantep provinces of Turkey, security sources said on Aug. 9.

In the southern coastal province of Mersin, police acted on a tip-off and found 25,000 drug pills in a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was detained.

Meanwhile, in Gaziantep, the southeastern border province, anti-drug police teams carried out operations to nab drug traffickers.

During the operations, police rounded up 31 suspects for possession, use, and selling of drugs.

They also seized 13 guns, 11 of which were unlicensed, three unlicensed shotguns, and some cash.

 

narcotics,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Leap of faith: Nigerian boy captivates the world with his ballet

    Leap of faith: Nigerian boy captivates the world with his ballet

  2. Turkish Coast Guard rescues 9 asylum seekers

    Turkish Coast Guard rescues 9 asylum seekers

  3. Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia

    Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia

  4. Turkish soldier killed in Northern Iraq operation

    Turkish soldier killed in Northern Iraq operation

  5. Brazil tops 100,000 virus deaths, Trump extends US economic aid

    Brazil tops 100,000 virus deaths, Trump extends US economic aid
Recommended
Turkish health minister calls on public to stay alert to virus

Turkish health minister calls on public to stay alert to virus
Search efforts to find missing woman restarted in Turkey’s east

Search efforts to find missing woman restarted in Turkey’s east
District governor of resort town dismissed

District governor of resort town dismissed
Around 60 million books published in July: Expert

Around 60 million books published in July: Expert
5.2 magnitude earthquake shudders eastern Turkey

5.2 magnitude earthquake shudders eastern Turkey

5 killed in traffic accident in Turkeys capital

5 killed in traffic accident in Turkey's capital
WORLD Traditional council frees Taliban setting up peace talks

Traditional council frees Taliban setting up peace talks

A traditional Afghan council concluded on Aug. 9 with hundreds of delegates agreeing to free 400 Taliban members, paving the way for an early start to negotiations between Afghanistan's warring sides.
ECONOMY TOGG strikes deals with int’l producers

TOGG strikes deals with int’l producers

TOGG, a company established to produce Turkey’s native electric cars, will also manufacture batteries and other parts for international brands, its CEO says
SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 