31st Sarajevo Film Festival to kick off with red carpet ceremony

31st Sarajevo Film Festival to kick off with red carpet ceremony

SARAJEVO
31st Sarajevo Film Festival to kick off with red carpet ceremony

The 31st Sarajevo Film Festival (SFF) opens on Aug. 14 with a red carpet ceremony at the National Theater in Bosnia-Herzegovina’s capital.

The traditional “red carpet,” decorated with local motifs, will host prominent names from the regional and international film industry. The opening film will be “Paviljon” by Bosnian director Dino Mustafic.

One of Sarajevo’s most significant cultural events, the festival will feature 50 films competing for the “Heart of Sarajevo” award across various categories. In the “Best Short Film” category, Türkiye’s “Prosedür,” directed by Rabia Özmen, will make its world premiere and is also nominated for the European Film Academy award. In the “Best Student Film” category, Türkiye’s “Sırtüstü,” directed by Asya Günen, will also compete.

This year’s Honorary Heart of Sarajevo awards will go to Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, U.S. actor Willem Dafoe, Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard and British actor Ray Winstone.

The festival, which will run until Aug. 22, was launched to help heal the scars of the Bosnian War and has hosted numerous world-famous names over the past three decades, including Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, Daniel Craig, John Malkovich, Morgan Freeman and Nuri Bilge Ceylan. Many Turkish productions have also received awards at the event.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Historic inn still welcomes guests

Historic inn still welcomes guests
LATEST NEWS

  1. Historic inn still welcomes guests

    Historic inn still welcomes guests

  2. 'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

    'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade

  3. Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

    Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

  4. Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

    Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

  5. Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants

    Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants
Recommended
Historic inn still welcomes guests

Historic inn still welcomes guests
Mamma Mia returns to Broadway after a decade

'Mamma Mia!' returns to Broadway after a decade
Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest

Greenpeace stages Anish Kapoor art protest
Megadeth to embark on farewell tour

Megadeth to embark on farewell tour
Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants

Singapore’s table: From hawkers to world-class restaurants
Preparations begin to return gorilla to home

Preparations begin to return gorilla to home
Erzurum to host Culture Route Festival

Erzurum to host Culture Route Festival
WORLD UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

UN says at least 1,760 killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.
ECONOMY Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye poised to become global supply chain hub with Zangezur corridor opening

Türkiye could emerge as a key hub in global supply chains with the opening of the Zangezur transport corridor, a route set to connect western Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenia.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿