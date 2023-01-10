2,000-year-old sarcophagus found in Istanbul

A sarcophagus determined to belong to the Roman era has been unearthed during the excavation works of an apartment demolished within the scope of the urban transformation project in Istanbul.

The sarcophagus came to light during the foundation excavation of the demolished building in the Büyükçekmece district.

It was determined that there were bones belonging to the human body, and the tomb was made of carved stone.

Two archaeologists and an anthropologist from the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate conducted an examination of the construction site where the sarcophagus was uncovered.

As a result of the three-hour examination, the human bones found in the tomb were taken out.

The expert team also determined that the tomb is nearly 2,000 years old, dating to the Roman period.

After the completion of the examinations, the sarcophagus was lifted with a crane and taken to the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate.

Since Istanbul’s foundation, the city has developed under the domination of several civilizations and has been the center of various cultures.

Three of the most powerful empires in history, Rome, Byzantine and Ottoman, declared the city as their capital.

As a result, numerous temples, buildings, churches, palaces and baths from several cultures have been located in the city.

After the conquest of the city by Ottoman Sultan Mehmet II, the city became the new capital of the empire. On the other hand, freedom of religion and social rights were granted to the former residents.

With the religious buildings of former residents, Turkish Art left its marks on the city, and domes and minarets dominated the city skyline.