11 killed, more injured in bus-tow truck crash in Manisa

11 killed, more injured in bus-tow truck crash in Manisa

MANİSA
11 killed, more injured in bus-tow truck crash in Manisa

AA Photo

At least 11 people have died and 27 were injured in the western province of Manisa’s Akhisar district after a tour bus collided with a tow truck near a highway entrance, authorities said on Oct. 11.

The bus was traveling from Bursa toward İzmir when the crash occurred at around 11 a.m., the governor’s office in Manisa said in a statement.

Emergency medical and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, the governor’s office said. Two of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Initial reports indicated that the tow truck had crossed into the opposing lane, causing the collision.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said in a social media post that he was closely monitoring the response alongside the relevant institutions.

“I pray for God’s mercy for our citizens who lost their lives, offer my condolences and patience to their grieving families, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” he wrote.

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