Zelensky, Blinken thank Türkiye for role in saving grain deal

Zelensky, Blinken thank Türkiye for role in saving grain deal

KIEV
Zelensky, Blinken thank Türkiye for role in saving grain deal

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 2 thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his role in saving a landmark Black Sea grain export deal after Russia suspended its participation.

In a telephone call, Zelensky "thanked (Erdoğan) for his active participation in preserving the grain deal", he wrote on Twitter following Turkish efforts to revive the July agreement which has played a crucial role in easing a global food crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The United States also welcomed the restoration of a deal allowing safe passage of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, and urged Russia to renew it later this month.

State Department spokesman Ned Price praised U.N. and Turkish mediators but said it was important that the deal is "not only set back in motion, but it’s renewed later this month."

"That will ultimately inject even more predictability and stability in this marketplace and, most importantly, apply downward pressure to the prices" of global food, he told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Türkiye for its efforts in a telephone call to Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Blinken in the call also emphasized "reminding Moscow of the importance of continued adherence to U.N.-brokered agreements and its commitments to support global food security," a statement said.

 

Zelenskiy,

ECONOMY Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October
MOST POPULAR

  1. Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

    Cappadocia, Pamukkale, Mt Nemrut on UN’s top 200 geosites list

  2. Three Istanbul venues enter ‘loudest stadiums of Europe’ list

    Three Istanbul venues enter ‘loudest stadiums of Europe’ list

  3. Libya aims to nearly double oil output by 2027: NOC head

    Libya aims to nearly double oil output by 2027: NOC head

  4. China imposes Covid lockdown on area around iPhone factory

    China imposes Covid lockdown on area around iPhone factory

  5. Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye

    Cambridge, London venues to host films from Türkiye
Recommended
Ankara committed to improving ties with Israel despite Netanyahu’s win

Ankara committed to improving ties with Israel despite Netanyahu’s win
Leaders’ diplomacy resolved grain deadlock: Erdoğan

Leaders’ diplomacy resolved grain deadlock: Erdoğan
Any attack by Greece against Türkiye means losing its senses: Minister

Any attack by Greece against Türkiye means 'losing its senses': Minister
Ukraine grain shipments resume as Russia rejoins deal

Ukraine grain shipments resume as Russia rejoins deal
Erdoğan intensifies diplomacy to resolve grain deadlock

Erdoğan intensifies diplomacy to resolve grain deadlock
Erdoğan congratulates Lula over his election victory in Brazil

Erdoğan congratulates Lula over his election victory in Brazil
WORLD UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons.

ECONOMY Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

Consumer prices increased 3.5 percent in October

Consumer prices in Türkiye increased by 3.54 percent in October from September, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS ‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

‘No excuses’ for Liverpool as unbeaten run ends

Jürgen Klopp admitted Liverpool is putting Champions League football next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds stunned Anfield with a 2-1 on Oct. 29.