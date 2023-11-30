YÖK set to launch AI programs at universities

Higher Education Council (YÖK) head Erol Özvar has announced the introduction of new artificial intelligence-based programs at universities for the upcoming 2024-25 academic season.

"Our universities will begin to provide competence in this field to our students through these programs," Özvar declared on Nov. 29 during the inauguration ceremony of a neuroscientific research center (NÖROM) in the capital Ankara, a collaborative effort between Gazi University, Ankara University and Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ).

The center is designed to acquire neuroscience data, develop neurotechnological solutions and establish a comprehensive neuroscience ecosystem.

Özvar highlighted the interdisciplinary nature of NÖROM's research, emphasizing its potential to accelerate advancements in artificial intelligence.

"In this regard, I would like to share that NÖROM's activities coincide with YÖK's artificial intelligence vision, and I wholeheartedly believe that our center will make significant contributions to our artificial intelligence studies," stated Özvar.

The president of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK), Hasan Mandal, also present at the ceremony, expressed optimism about the center's potential to address future challenges through innovative approaches.

"I think this is one of the most pioneering initiatives that can be transformed into a research infrastructure... through a process to be carried out by YÖK, the Education Ministry and TÜBİTAK," he remarked.

CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls
