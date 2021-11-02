Yemeksepeti co-founder steps down as CEO

ISTANBUL

Nevzat Aydın, the co-founder and CEO of Turkish online food delivery application Yemeksepeti, announced yesterday that he is stepping down after staying at the helm of the company for two decades.

“It’s now time to leave my post as CEO at Yemeksepeti to a young and new viewpoint,” he said on Twitter, adding that he will spend more time with his family and focus on philanthropy.

“We have set up a great management team in recent months ... Yemeksepeti is perfectly ready for the post-pandemic period,” he said.Mert Baki, the deputy CEO in charge of business development, will take the top post, according to a statement by the company.

Baki, who joined the company in 2011, thanked Aydın for his “leadership in the success story of Yemeksepeti.”

The company will continue to create value for more than 25 million users and over 60,000 vendors, he added.

Previously, Baki worked at the supermarket chain Migros.

In 2015, Berlin-based firm Delivery Hero bought Yemeksepeti for $589 million.

Aydın was among the 150 entrepreneurs invited from all around the world to the Entrepreneurship Summit held by then U.S. President Barack Obama in 2010.

As an active angel investor, he currently has nearly 30 investments.