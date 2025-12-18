British energy giant BP extends shakeup as picks new CEO

British energy giant BP extends shakeup as picks new CEO

LONDON
British energy giant BP extends shakeup as picks new CEO

British energy giant BP, which this year shelved targets on reducing carbon emissions, has appointed company outsider Meg O'Neill to be its chief executive from April, replacing Murray Auchincloss who stepped down on Dec. 18. 

BP said in a statement that company executive Carol Howle will serve as interim CEO until American national O'Neill moves over from her position as chief executive of Australian group Woodside Energy.

The unexpected shakeup comes with BP pivoting back to its more profitable oil and gas business as it slashes clean energy investment.

BP chair Albert Manifold said the change helps to "accelerate" BP's "strategic vision to become a simpler, leaner, and more profitable company.

"Progress has been made in recent years, but increased rigor and diligence are required to make the necessary transformative changes to maximise value for our shareholders," said Manifold.

BP's latest earnings update in November revealed a sharp rise in net profit for the third quarter as higher oil output and cost-cutting helped offset a drop in crude prices.

Profit after tax jumped to $1.16 billion for the July-September period, compared with $206 million one year earlier.

Despite energy prices weakening this year on concerns that US President Donald Trump's tariffs will hurt economic growth — and more recently on talk of a possible end to Russia's war in Ukraine adding to oversupply concerns — BP and rivals continue to focus on squeezing as much revenue out of fossil fuels as possible.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

    Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

  2. Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

    Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

  3. Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

    Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

  4. Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

    Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

  5. Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

    Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
Recommended
Türkiyes Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland
Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion as of October

Türkiye’s external assets at $399 billion as of October
Turkish consumer confidence down in December

Turkish consumer confidence down in December
Volatile Oracle shares a proxy for Wall Streets AI jitters

Volatile Oracle shares a proxy for Wall Street's AI jitters
Turkish economy expected to grow 3.2 pct in 2025, 3.4 pct in 2026: Moody’s

Turkish economy expected to grow 3.2 pct in 2025, 3.4 pct in 2026: Moody’s
Türkiye-UK trade deal expected to enter force in 2026

Türkiye-UK trade deal expected to enter force in 2026
Türkiyes defense, aerospace exports reach $8.5 billion in 2025

Türkiye's defense, aerospace exports reach $8.5 billion in 2025
WORLD Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday said the ball was in the court of the West and Kiev in talks to end the war in Ukraine, while hailing Moscow's recent battlefield gains and threatening more.

ECONOMY Türkiyes Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

One of Türkiye’s leading defense industry companies, Aselsan, has signed a $410 million contract for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems to Poland, according to Turkish media reports.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿