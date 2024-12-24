Yandex launches AI tailored service for Turkish users

Yandex launches AI tailored service for Turkish users

ISTANBUL
Yandex launches AI tailored service for Turkish users

Yandex has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated search service developed for Turkish users.

Designed specifically for the Turkish language structure, the service, called Yazeka with Yandex Search, aims to differentiate itself from its competitors by offering a multi-source and transparent search experience, allowing users to directly see the sources of search results.

At the launch of the service, Yandex Search Türkiye CEO Alexander Popovskiy said Yazeka represents a transformation for Yandex, turning it from a traditional search engine into what he called a “finding engine.”

Emphasizing that Yandex attaches great importance to data security, Popovskiy said: “We will gradually move our servers to Türkiye to provide faster access to our users. This will both increase access speed and provide an infrastructure for service development.”

Popovskiy noted that Yandex's return to Türkiye is not only due to the growing interest in artificial intelligence and search engines but also the country's growing market potential and legal regulations that make this potential more attractive.

Noting that Yandex's return to the Turkish market is not limited to a new search engine technology, Popovskiy said the company wants to increase its investments in Türkiye and announced that they invested $20 million in 2024 and plans to invest $400 million in Türkiye in the next three years.

Popovskiy said this investment covers many areas, such as the development of artificial intelligence technology, the expansion of Yandex Search and Yazeka in Türkiye, the relocation of servers and data centers to Türkiye, advertising campaigns and local partnership projects.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

    Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

  2. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

  3. 'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor

    'Massive' ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv: mayor

  4. Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality

    Japan begins research to make Moon habitation reality

  5. ‘Maria’ featuring Jolie, Bilginer to screen ahead of release at festival

    ‘Maria’ featuring Jolie, Bilginer to screen ahead of release at festival
Recommended
Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct
Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold
Media assets of Ciner Yayın Holding sold to Can Holding

Media assets of Ciner Yayın Holding sold to Can Holding
Fiba’s Kavram Enerji obtains $42 million loan from EBRD

Fiba’s Kavram Enerji obtains $42 million loan from EBRD
Growth potential still high, disinflation continues: Şimşek

Growth potential still high, disinflation continues: Şimşek
Türkiye could draw $13.5 billion in investments: YASED head

Türkiye could draw $13.5 billion in investments: YASED head
Wage talks for millions of workers near conclusion

Wage talks for millions of workers near conclusion
WORLD Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

President-elect Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to “vigorously pursue” capital punishment after President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of most people on federal death row partly to stop Trump from pushing forward their executions.
ECONOMY Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

Minimum wage in Türkiye raised 30 pct

The 2025 minimum wage in Türkiye marks a rise of 30% from the previous wage to 22,104 Turkish liras (about $628.3), Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan announced on Tuesday.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿