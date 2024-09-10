WTO says trade alone won't bridge gap between economies

WTO says trade alone won't bridge gap between economies

GENEVA
WTO says trade alone wont bridge gap between economies

The World Trade Organization has said that open trade alone was not enough to reduce inequalities between wealthy and developing nations and more was needed to help poorer countries.

The WTO's 2024 report on global trade looked at the role that commerce has played to narrow the gap between economies since its creation in 1995.

"Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the report is its reaffirmation of trade's transformative role in reducing poverty and creating shared prosperity," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in the foreword.

This conclusion, she added, runs "contrary to the currently fashionable notion that trade, and institutions like the WTO, have not been good for poverty or for poor countries, and are creating a more unequal world."

"But the second biggest takeaway is that there is much more we can do to make trade and the WTO work better for economies and people left behind during the past 30 years of globalisation," Okonjo-Iweala said.

The report found that low- and middle-income economies tend to engage less in international trade, receive less foreign direct investment and depend more on commodities.

They also export fewer "complex products" and "trade with fewer partners," the WTO said.

"Protectionism, the report demonstrates, is not an effective path to inclusiveness," Okonjo-Iweala said, warning that it can raise production costs and invite "costly retaliation from disgruntled trading partners."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

    Landmark findings discovered in northwestern Türkiye

  2. Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

    Aspendos Theater to host Opera and Ballet Festival

  3. Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'

    Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'

  4. Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

    Municipality fined amid pollution, mass fish death in Gulf of İzmir

  5. Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads

    Istanbul’s mounted police turn heads
Recommended
Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch
Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July

Türkiye’s industrial production declines 3.9 percent in July
EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye

EBRD financing to expand renewable capacity in Türkiye
Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July

Unemployment rate declines to 8.8 percent in July
EU scores top court wins against Apple, Google

EU scores top court wins against Apple, Google
Americans lost $5.6 bln last year in crypto fraud scams: FBI

Americans lost $5.6 bln last year in crypto fraud scams: FBI
WORLD Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

Palestinians took a seat among member states at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, a new right accorded to the delegation despite not being a full member of the body.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Türkiye’s inflation decline hinges on continued tight monetary policy: Fitch

Erich Arispe Morales, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, emphasized on Monday the necessity for Türkiye to maintain a tight monetary policy to improve and sustainably decrease inflation expectations, anticipating a gradual easing by the first quarter of 2025.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿