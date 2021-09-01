World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan

  • September 01 2021 08:54:00

World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan

The world has started acknowledging the success of Turkey’s unmanned aerial combat vehicles, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 31.

With its unmanned combat aerial vehicle Akıncı, Turkey has become one of the world’s three most advanced countries in combat drone technology, Erdoğan said, adding the world speaks about "the success of the armed drones used in the fight against terrorism, as well as in many conflict areas from Syria to Karabakh."

He was speaking at a ceremony at the National Defense University.

Noting that Turkey has become a country that can produce many defense industry products ranging from tanks to cannons, missiles to radar, bombs to rifles, he said: "In the next three to five years, I hope that when we complete our projects … by protecting the country’s climate of stability and trust, we will be at the top of the list in this field."

On July 8, the Bayraktar Akıncı made Turkish aviation history by climbing to 38,039 feet (11,594 meters) – a new record – in a flight that lasted for 25 hours and 46 minutes.

The Akıncı, which to date has made 874 sorties in test and training flights, hit its targets with full accuracy in a July 5 firing test with warhead ammunition developed by Turkish rocket producer Roketsan.

