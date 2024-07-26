Türkiye urges global action to halt 'Israeli atrocities'

Türkiye's top security council has urged the international community to immediately stop "Israeli atrocities" in order to bring peace to the region.

“The Israeli administration must be stopped immediately to prevent the spiral of violence from spreading to neighboring areas and then to the entire region,” said an official statement issued following a National Security Council (MGK) meeting on July 25.

The council called for global action to stop Israel's "atrocities violating of all legal and humanitarian principles."

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued offensive in Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

'No halt to war'

 

The Israeli security minister said on Friday that "there will be no halt to the war" amid the U.S. vice president's call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Kamala Harris signaled a major shift on U.S. Gaza policy Thursday, with the presidential hopeful telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seal a peace deal and insisting she would not be "silent" on the suffering in the Palestinian enclave.

In response, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Friday: "There will be no halt to the war, Madam Candidate,” referring to Harris.

 

 

On Monday, Netanyahu arrived in the U.S. and delivered a speech before Congress on Wednesday.

The standing ovations given to Netanyahu's speech at the Congress were condemned by world leaders and Türkiye's top officials.

 

