Türkiye says clearing Syrian territories of terrorists firstly benefits Syria

ANKARA

Türkiye's National Security Council (MGK) reiterated on Thursday that clearing Syrian territory of separatist terrorists would foremost safeguard Syria's interests and ensure lasting peace.

The MGK has stated that the removal of the PKK's Syrian offshoot, YPG terrorists, from the region will benefit Syria's interests, while Türkiye will continue to contribute to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of its neighbors.

The council stated that Türkiye is committed to supporting efforts for a genuine public accord in Syria, involving all sides to find a permanent solution.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged Syria into a protracted and devastating conflict. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has recently shown a willingness to mend ties with Türkiye. In response, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he might invite Assad to Türkiye "at any moment," signaling a possible reconciliation.

Türkiye has supported opposition to the Assad regime during the 12-year civil war, sending troops to Northern Syria to fight terrorist groups like the PKK, YPG, and ISIL.

It also hosts more than 3.5 million refugees from its neighbor.

The council emphasized that discord attempts and provocations aimed at the two nations' long-standing friendship will not be tolerated during the process of resolving the issues.

'Israel must be stopped'

As the destruction in Gaza continues to escalate, the standing ovations given to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United States Congress were condemned by world leaders and Türkiye's leading officials.

On Thursday, the MGK reiterated once again that Israel "must be stopped."

The council asserted that the Israeli administration, having explicitly stated its lack of adherence to any rule of law or humanitarian values, needs immediate action to halt the massacres it has carried out, despite the growing international response. Failure to do so could reignite a violent cycle that could initially engulf neighboring areas and eventually the entire region.

Israeli forces have killed 39,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 90,400.

The International Court of Justice accused Israel of genocide and ordered a halt to its military operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge. The blockade of food, clean water, and medicine has left Gaza devastated.

Cyprus, Ukraine, Africa messages

The council also reaffirmed Cyprus's two-state solution, advocating for Turkish Cypriots' sovereign equality and international recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"Our firm commitment to resolving the Cyprus issue, which is our national cause, through a two-state solution based on the Turkish Cypriot people's sovereign equality and equal international status, as well as the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an equal member of the international community, will be maintained," the council stated.

The rejection of a U.N. peace plan by Greek Cypriot voters in a 2004 referendum meant the Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union that year still as a divided island, with Turkish Cypriots denied the full benefits of membership.

The northern part is recognized only by Ankara.

The council said it will continue to prioritize dialogue in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, as well as to advocate for multilateral efforts to bring about long-term peace in Ukraine.

The council also assessed long-term relations between Türkiye and African countries, particularly Somalia, Libya, Sudan, and Niger, to prevent further escalation or conflict spread.