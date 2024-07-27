Black Sea marine drone found off Istanbul

Black Sea marine drone found off Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Black Sea marine drone found off Istanbul

The Turkish navy intercepted a marine drone in the Black Sea off Istanbul, authorities said, with media reporting that it contained explosives and might be Ukrainian.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a number of mines suspected of having floated down from the conflict zone have been spotted off the Turkish coast.

Measuring 3 meters (10 feet) long by 1 meter wide, the unmanned craft, "believed to have come from the northern Black Sea, was secured by teams from the Turkish navy,” the Istanbul police said in a statement on July 25.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

Turkish television news channel NTV reported that the unmanned craft contained explosives, which it said could belong to Ukraine.

Turkish authorities did not confirm the presence of explosives or the drone's origins.

However, a yellow-and-green emblem believed to be that of the Ukrainian petrol station chain OKKO was clearly visible on the front of the craft.

The company is popular within the Ukrainian military because of its donations to the armed forces.

In January, NATO members Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania signed an agreement on demining the Black Sea during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides in the conflict have planted sea mines to protect their coastlines.

Some mines have washed up in the waters of the three NATO countries, endangering shipping and complicating Ukraine's efforts to break through a Russian naval blockade.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

    Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

  2. Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague

    Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague

  3. Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city

    Excavations reveal new insights into sacred Hittite city

  4. UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi

    UNESCO committee meeting continues in New Delhi

  5. Parliament passes sweeping tax regulations

    Parliament passes sweeping tax regulations
Recommended
Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague

Metin Feyzioğlu appointed new ambassador to Prague
Parliament passes sweeping tax regulations

Parliament passes sweeping tax regulations
Touristic Diyarbakır Express revitalizes city’s tourism

Touristic Diyarbakır Express revitalizes city’s tourism
Heat wave to hit Türkiye in early August: Expert

Heat wave to hit Türkiye in early August: Expert
Turkish parliament condemns war criminal Netanyahu

Turkish parliament condemns 'war criminal' Netanyahu
Fidan holds bilateral talks on sidelines of ASEAN summit

Fidan holds bilateral talks on sidelines of ASEAN summit
Parliament approves 2-year military deployment in Somalia

Parliament approves 2-year military deployment in Somalia
WORLD Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

Erdoğan demands apology as Abbas skips Türkiye visit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed his expectation for an apology from Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas after he declined an invitation to visit Türkiye.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿