Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in Iraq, Syria

ANKARA
A total of 15 PKK members have been "neutralized" in Iraq and Syria, the Defense Ministry said on July 26.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to indicate that the individuals in question have surrendered, been killed or captured.

According to a statement from the ministry, 11 of them were "neutralized" in northern Iraq's Qandil, Assos, Gara and Hakurk regions.

The remaining four were in northern Syria, within the regions of the Euphrates Shield operation.

Launched in 2016, the operation is the first of three cross-border campaigns in Syria. The subsequent were Olive Branch in 2018 and Peace Spring in 2019.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

A day earlier, Türkiye's National Security Council (MGK) reiterated that clearing Syrian territory of separatist terrorists would foremost safeguard Syria's interests and ensure lasting peace.

The MGK has stated that the removal of the PKK's Syrian offshoot, YPG terrorists, from the region will benefit Syria's interests, while Türkiye will continue to contribute to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of its neighbors.

The council stated that Türkiye is committed to supporting efforts for a genuine public accord in Syria, involving all sides to find a permanent solution.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged Syria into a protracted and devastating conflict. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has recently shown a willingness to mend ties with Türkiye. In response, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he might invite Assad to Türkiye "at any moment," signaling a possible reconciliation.

