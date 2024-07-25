FM calls for 'clearing PKK' from Syria, Iraq

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for the eradication of the PKK from Syria and Iraq.

"We need to fight [against the PKK], take the oil and energy resources from its hands and give them back to the Syrian people," Fidan said during an interview with Sky News Arabia on July 24.

Syria must be "cleared of terrorism, especially areas occupied by the PKK," Fidan said, adding that Türkiye also consistently contributes to political stability and safety in Iraq.

"PKK is spreading all over Iraq like a cancer cell. This is no longer our problem but has turned into a national security problem of Iraq," he said.

“If there are terrorist groups out of control, like the PKK, you will not be able to bring investors there," he added, amid signs of growing rapprochement in recent months.

In March, Baghdad listed the PKK as a "banned organization," though Ankara continues to urge Iraq to take further action. It is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

“We are in agreement with the Iraqi government in this regard. The area must be cleared to be weapon-free, terrorist-free and conflict-free. Whether it's ISIL or PKK, they must also be eliminated," Fidan said.

Meanwhile, he also expressed Türkiye's intention of building strong ties with Arab nations, including Syria and Egypt, and called for a framework for regional security cooperation.

“Our relations with our Arab brothers have reached a truly excellent level. Disagreements are normal, but countries must manage these differences wisely within a specific strategic framework,” he said.

“We want to create a mechanism to develop our relations to an advanced level and avoid other crises, especially security. We have a vision to solve the security problem in the region from its roots, specifically by establishing an alliance with Arab countries.”

Türkiye and Syria have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict. The war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, involved numerous foreign powers and fragmented the country.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has recently shown a willingness to mend ties with Türkiye. In response, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he might invite Assad "at any moment."

Syrian diplomats said any normalization of ties would depend on Ankara withdrawing troops from its territory, according to state news agency SANA.

Türkiye has control over a large territory in northern Syria as a result of operations between 2016 and 2020.

However, “no prerequisites have been communicated” to start a dialogue, Fidan said.

“Just as we have normalized relations with other countries in the region, we want to take some necessary steps with Syria at some point," he added.

"We are ready to start any type of dialogue at any level, including the presidential level, to solve our problems."