Türkiye welcomes Yemen peace deal, urges continued dialogue

ANKARA
Türkiye on Thursday expressed support for a new agreement between Yemeni sides aimed at reducing tensions and called for further steps toward lasting peace in the conflict-ridden nation.

"We welcome the agreement reached on a number of issues aimed at de-escalating tensions between the parties in Yemen," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement emphasized the importance of established parameters in resolving the Yemen crisis. It called on the Yemeni sides to prioritize "lasting peace and stability in the country through constructive dialogue." 

Also, Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to Yemen's territorial integrity and national unity, pledging continued support for efforts to achieve these goals. 

On Tuesday, Hans Grundberg, the U.N. envoy to Yemen, announced an agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group to de-escalate their economic conflict. 

The U.N. envoy said the two Yemeni sides requested the support of the U.N. in implementing their commitments.

He called on the two sides “to collaborate towards an economy that benefits all Yemenis and supports the implementation of a nationwide cease-fire and the resumption of an inclusive political process.”

Yemen is experiencing a severe financial crisis exacerbated by the halt in oil exports for the past year and a half, due to the repercussions of the conflict between the government and the Houthis, which began after Houthi rebels took control of Sanaa and several governorates at the end of 2014.

