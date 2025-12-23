Greece joins Gaza ceasefire monitoring center in Israel

TEL AVIV

Three Greek officials joined a U.S.-led ceasefire monitoring center in Kiryat Gat in southern Israel, Israeli diplomatic source reported on Dec. 23.

The team includes two engineering officers from the Greek army and one diplomat.

The center is responsible for overseeing the Gaza ceasefire that took effect in October.

Greece earlier expressed willingness to support Gaza’s post-war phase through humanitarian aid, reconstruction projects and exploring participation in an international stabilization force.

Israeli officials are encouraging Athens to take an active role in Gaza’s “day after,” as Israel and Greece aim to strengthen strategic coordination and limit Türkiye’s influence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greek involvement in Gaza was reportedly a key topic in discussions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Netnayahu, Mitsotakis and Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides hold a trialatetal meeting in Jerusalem on Dec. 22.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu said in a thinly veiled reference to Türkiye that “those who fantasize they can reestablish their empires and their dominion over our lands” should “forget it.”

“We are committed and able to defend ourselves and our cooperation further enhances that capability,” he added.