Taxi drivers express dissatisfaction with newly introduced raise

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Transportation Association's meeting on July 25 led to a 13 percent increase in public transportation costs, causing dissatisfaction among taxi drivers who were expecting a 30 percent raise.

According to the decision, the minimum taxi fare was set at 100 Turkish Liras, with taximeters starting at 30 liras.

The head of the Istanbul Taxi Drivers’ Association, Eyüp Aksu, expressed their disapproval of the offer. “We reject such an offer that disrespects tradespeople. We willno longer work with such prices,” he said.

During the meeting, the Istanbul Municipality increased their offer to a 19 percent raise upon taxi drivers' request for a 30 percent raise. However, the initial rate of 13 percent was approved with unanimity as the negotiations produced no results, local media reported.

The proposal will be resubmitted to the subcommittee in order to further increase the rate of taxi fares, according to local media.

As a result of the meeting, the full ticket price increased from 17.70 to 20 liras, and the monthly student subscription fee was raised from 250 to 282.50 liras. The minimum fare for the minibuses also went up from 15.5 to 18 liras.

The full electronic ticket on the Kadıköy-Sabiha Gökçen Airport line was raised from 90.97 to 130 liras, while the electronic ticket on the Taksim-Sabiha Gökçen Airport line went up from 121.32 to 210 liras.

In terms of sea transportation, the fares between Üsküdar and Eminönü rose from 22.42 to 25.33 liras. Similarly, the fares between Kadıköy and Beşiktaş increased from 24.98 to 28.23 liras and the fares between Bostancı and Adalar climbed from 65.85 to 74.41 liras.

Additionally, the proposal to create a marine line from Tuzla and Pendik to Princes’ Islands was approved with the majority of the votes at the meeting.

The new line is expected to increase the sea share in public transportation and lessen traffic density at the Bostancı, Maltepe and Kartal piers.

