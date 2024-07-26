FM blasts Netanyahu supporters

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday condemned those applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the U.S. Congress, branding them as endorsers of a "bloody criminal."

Those who applauded Netanyahu have gone down in history as supporters of "bloody criminal," marking complete collapse of moral standards witnessed by all humanity, Fidan said on X.

Despite war crimes in Gaza, Netanyahu received a standing ovation from U.S. lawmakers when he came to address a joint session of Congress, seeking to garner support for his deadly war on Gaza.

The comments come amid escalation of Israeli forces bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where the death toll has approached the grim figure of 40,000. The conflict has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, with millions of Palestinians losing their homes and forced to flee.

"The number of martyrs in Gaza approached 40,000. Millions of Palestinians lost their homes and had to migrate," he said.

"I believe that all Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, who are the architects of this situation, will one day certainly be held accountable before justice," he added.

"Those who draw strength not from slogans but from their righteousness, and who patiently await the day justice will prevail, will surely emerge victorious," he said.