FM blasts Netanyahu supporters

FM blasts Netanyahu supporters

ANKARA
FM blasts Netanyahu supporters

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday condemned those applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the U.S. Congress, branding them as endorsers of a "bloody criminal."

Those who applauded Netanyahu have gone down in history as supporters of "bloody criminal," marking complete collapse of moral standards witnessed by all humanity, Fidan said on X.

Despite war crimes in Gaza, Netanyahu received a standing ovation from U.S. lawmakers when he came to address a joint session of Congress, seeking to garner support for his deadly war on Gaza.

The comments come amid escalation of Israeli forces bombardment of the Gaza Strip, where the death toll has approached the grim figure of 40,000. The conflict has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, with millions of Palestinians losing their homes and forced to flee.

"The number of martyrs in Gaza approached 40,000. Millions of Palestinians lost their homes and had to migrate," he said.

"I believe that all Israeli officials, including Netanyahu, who are the architects of this situation, will one day certainly be held accountable before justice," he added.

"Those who draw strength not from slogans but from their righteousness, and who patiently await the day justice will prevail, will surely emerge victorious," he said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list
LATEST NEWS

  1. UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

    UNESCO removes Senegal park from heritage in danger list

  2. Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

    Climate activists found guilty of throwing soup on van Gogh painting

  3. Cher’s memoire to come out in November

    Cher’s memoire to come out in November

  4. Greece's Santorini Island nears saturation point

    Greece's Santorini Island nears saturation point

  5. Michelin impact on summer resorts

    Michelin impact on summer resorts
Recommended
Türkiye decries Israels recent attacks on journalists

Türkiye decries Israel's recent attacks on journalists
Erdoğan calls Netanyahu the Hitler of our time

Erdoğan calls Netanyahu the 'Hitler of our time'
Fidan, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation at ASEAN summit

Fidan, Lavrov discuss bilateral ties, energy cooperation at ASEAN summit
Türkiye urges global action to halt Israeli atrocities

Türkiye urges global action to halt 'Israeli atrocities'
Türkiye says clearing Syrian territories of terrorists firstly benefits Syria

Türkiye says clearing Syrian territories of terrorists firstly benefits Syria
Türkiye welcomes Yemen peace deal, urges continued dialogue

Türkiye welcomes Yemen peace deal, urges continued dialogue
WORLD Blinken set for talks with Chinese foreign minister in Laos

Blinken set for talks with Chinese foreign minister in Laos

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Laos on Saturday, where he will attend a regional meeting and hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, part of a multi-nation Asia visit aimed at reinforcing regional ties in the face of an increasingly assertive Beijing.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿