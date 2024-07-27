Diving center trains enthusiasts, lifeguards in Marmara Sea

BURSA

A diving center in the western province of Bursa’s Gemlik district has been providing training for years to both enthusiasts and those aspiring to become professional divers, trainers and lifeguards, leveraging the Marmara Sea’s unique and challenging conditions for a rigorous training environment.

Located along the sea, the center has been training students and providing them with insight into the Marmara Sea’s underwater wonders since its foundation in 2011.

The founder of the center, diving and lifeguard trainer Hikmet Orakçı, along with various other trainers, assists students during their test dives in the Marmara Sea.

In his remarks to the local media, Orakçı emphasized that the Marmara Sea’s underwater splendor and its significant potential for training successful divers must not be disregarded.

He stressed that because the Marmara Sea offers limited visibility, divers gain confidence that helps them dive in other seas and increases their likelihood of becoming professional divers after training there.

Drawing attention to the diverse array of aquatic life in the sea, Orakçı said, “Marmara's undersea biodiversity is astounding. In terms of diversity, the Marmara Sea is extremely rich. In previous years, we captured a 43-minute video of squids mating and laying their eggs with Tahsin Ceylan [another instructor]. The sea is also home to uncommon species. On some of our dives with him, we also discovered new species.”

The trainer noted that they have been working hard to raise awareness of the Marmara Sea's underwater biodiversity, adding that they have been conducting studies for years focused on preserving the area and increasing the population of marine life.

Inviting diving enthusiasts to their diving center, he said, “If all safety precautions are taken, diving is an extremely safe activity. While swimming proficiency is required for diving, it is not a prerequisite to be a professional swimmer. Anyone may come here and receive both theoretical and practical instruction. It is even safer than cycling. Everything is under our control, so there is no need to hesitate or be concerned.”