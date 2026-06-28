World Bank approves $1.1 billion support for Bangladesh

World Bank approves $1.1 billion support for Bangladesh

DHAKA
World Bank approves $1.1 billion support for Bangladesh

The World Bank has approved $1.1 billion in two separate projects to help Bangladesh mitigate price and supply volatility in the global fertilizer and fuel markets and sustain food security.

The financing came after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party government proposed its first and the country’s biggest-ever national budget earlier this month: 9.02 trillion Bangladeshi taka ($74 billion) for the 2026-27 fiscal year, with a record deficit of $18.5 billion.

The Emergency Support for Food Security Project of $300 million will provide time-bound financing to help Bangladesh import fertilizers critical for the Aman and Boro seasons. Bangladesh’s food security depends on the Aman and Boro rice seasons, which together account for about 90 percent of the country’s total rice production.

The Contingent Emergency Response Project of $713 million will support quick-disbursing emergency expenditures, including cash transfers and livelihood assistance.

It will also finance fuel and energy supplies to continue essential services, including food, medicines and medical equipment, energy, and water.

 

 

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