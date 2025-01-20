White House towels produced in Turkish city

DENİZLİ
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will use towels made in the Turkish western city of Denizli at the White House in the upcoming term as he takes office for the second time.

A textile firm in the city, one of the most significant hubs for home textiles and exports across the country and the globe, crafted the towels exclusively for the presidential house.

Featuring the seal of the president of the United States, the towels were first displayed at the Heimtextil fair, one of the most significant home textile trade shows worldwide.

The producing company's manager of export and marketing, Veysel Akçay, labeled the unique production for the White House "a very significant move in terms of the image of Türkiye and Denizli.”

“Apart from its financial gain, we value the prestige of this improvement. It offers a distinct added value for Türkiye and is quite prestigious for Denizli. The value of the brands of Türkiye and the Turquality are now recognized globally,” Akçay noted.

Noting that the towels were one of the highlights of the fair, Akçay further expressed their objective of expanding their production in this direction in the future.

“Donald Trump's primary occupations are hotel management, tourism and construction. If the chance presents itself, we would also want to take over Donald Trump's hotels' towel business after the White House.”

Specially designed towels will be transported to the capital city and federal district of Washington within the week.

This update is a component of the renovations the presidential White House underwent prior to the handover process.

Melania Trump, Trump's wife and second-time first lady of the country, stated at a program that she had chosen new furnishings and other pieces for the White House's upper floors, where her family would reside.

"Some things will change. Not excessively. I've finalized things already. I've already decided which furniture will go in. This time, the shift has been somewhat different, and I feel better equipped at present," she noted.

