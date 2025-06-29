'When is Now?' exhibition opens in London

LONDON
The group exhibition “When Is Now?”, curated by Senem Çağla Bilgin-Keys, has opened at Vision Art Platform in London’s Soho.

Taking inspiration from Italian theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli’s book "The Order of Time," the exhibition questions whether time is a universal constant or a subjective construct shaped by personal perception and context.

It explores how our sense of time is influenced by biology, psychology, culture and social conditions.

Through artworks by artists from various geographies and cultural backgrounds, “When Is Now?” investigates how time is represented in art as a layered and personal experience.

The exhibition considers how factors such as birthplace, political systems and individual memories shape one’s perception of time.

Some of the works are presented in paired dialogues, where one artist’s work is exhibited alongside another’s. These curatorial pairings aim to offer new readings of time by highlighting contrasts and connections, between past and future, the fixed and the fluid, the individual and the collective.

Participating artists include Mert Acar, Amelia Bowles, Leyla Borovalı, Berna Dolmacı, Adam Leef, Yiwen Liu, Aida Mahmudova, Çağrı Saray, Lara Sayılgan, Anita Taylor, and E. S. Kibele Yarman.

Opened on June 19, the show will remain on view until July 11.

