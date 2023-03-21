Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

SINGAPORE
Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Chicago wheat and corn futures slid yesterday, with prices under pressure after a deal to export grains from war-torn Ukraine was extended over the weekend, easing some of the concerns over global supply.

Soybeans ticked lower on ample supplies from newly harvested record crop in Brazil.

“There wasn’t huge amount of doubt about the Black Sea deal but as far as today’s market action goes, I think the extension of the deal is putting pressure on prices,” said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade Wv1 was down 1.3 percent at $7.01 a bushel, and corn Cv1 lost 1 percent to $6.28 a bushel.

The deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain was renewed on March 18 for at least 60 days, half the intended period, after Russia warned any further extension beyond mid-May would depend on the removal of some Western sanctions.

The pact was brokered with Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Türkiye in July and renewed for a further 120 days in November. The aim was to combat a global food crisis that was fueled in part by Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine and Black Sea blockade.

Brazil’s National Energy Policy Council on March 17 raised the country’s mandatory blend of biodiesel in diesel to 12 percent starting in April, Mines and Energy Minister, Alexandre Silveira said.

The measure is expected to favor mainly the soybean processing industry, since about 65 percent of the total biodiesel was produced with soy oil in 2022.

grain deal,

TÜRKIYE World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief
LATEST NEWS

  1. World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

    World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

  2. Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

    Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

  3. In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

    In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

  4. Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

    Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

  5. ‘Floating toilets’ help lake-dwelling poor

    ‘Floating toilets’ help lake-dwelling poor
Recommended
India eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages

India eases leasing rules to address aircraft shortages
Boosted by war, German arms maker joins DAX index

Boosted by war, German arms maker joins DAX index
‘Stability, easy access to credit key factors of Türkiye’s real estate sector’

‘Stability, easy access to credit key factors of Türkiye’s real estate sector’
US Fed to balance banking woes, inflation in next rate decision

US Fed to balance banking woes, inflation in next rate decision
Thousands protest in Portugal to demand higher wages

Thousands protest in Portugal to demand higher wages
Quake damage in agriculture hits 24 bln liras

Quake damage in agriculture hits 24 bln liras
WORLD Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's military intelligence agency reported what appeared to be a brazen attack late Monday on Russian cruise missiles being transported by train in the occupied and illegally annexed Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula.

ECONOMY Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Chicago wheat and corn futures slid yesterday, with prices under pressure after a deal to export grains from war-torn Ukraine was extended over the weekend, easing some of the concerns over global supply.
SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.