West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on the Western countries to take steps for meeting the expectations of Russia for the resumption of the grain deal and informed that Ankara is intensifying its contacts with Moscow.

“We know that [Russia] has some expectations from the West. The Western nations should take action to this end,” Erdoğan told reporters on his return from a three-day tour to Gulf countries and Turkish Cyprus.

Erdoğan’s statement follows Moscow’s decision to stop the Black Sea grain initiative because of ongoing hurdles in front of its exportation of food products and fertilizers. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently said his country would consider resumption of grain export through the Black Sea if Russia can also transport its own products to the world markets. The grain corridor was created by the efforts of Türkiye and the U.N. in July 2022, and more than 33 million tons of Ukrainian wheat, corn and other product were exported to avoid a global food crisis.

Erdoğan recalled that the termination of the grain deal will have serious impacts in the rise of food prices and hunger in many parts of the world. “We will not hesitate to take action in order to stop all these. I believe we will be able to prolong this humanitarian action after thoroughly talking with Mr. Putin,” he said.

Russia says it cannot export its products because of ongoing secondary sanctions by the West on payments, insurance and shipment. It asks its agricultural bank to return to the SWIFT system and resumption of import of agricultural machinery and spare parts. It also wants to export its ammonium through a pipeline between Russia and Ukraine.

Erdoğan said Türkiye will use all the diplomatic instruments for the restart of the grain deal, stressing he will talk with Putin on the phone and later in person when the Russian leader visits Türkiye in August. Erdoğan said Russia is in favor of the continuation of the deal if its conditions would be fulfilled.

On a question about the claims that Türkiye’s approval of Sweden’s bid to join NATO has undermined its mediation role between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan said he does not support this view.

“To the contrary, we are running our relations with Russia through the contacts of my foreign minister and intelligence chief with their counterparts,” he said.

Türkiye’s accession will strengthen EU

On ties with the West following the NATO leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Erdoğan underlined that the main principle of the Turkish foreign policy is to increase the number of friends and decrease the number of foes.

“If Türkiye is becoming more powerful, it is thanks to this policy. We will continue like this in the coming period to become a regional and global power,” he suggested, recalling that Türkiye is the only country that can create friendly ties in different geographies from far Asia to the Middle East and to Africa.

Erdoğan said this principle applies to all countries, including Greece and recalled his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in which the two men discussed the problems stemming from the Aegean, especially the Greek armament of the islands with demilitarized status.

“This [problem] is not stemming only from Greece. Their friends at the White House and lobbying groups constantly provoke them [against Türkiye],” Erdoğan stressed, but also expressed his hope of resolving all these issues through direct dialogue between the two neighbors.

On Sweden’s bid to join the alliance, Erdoğan said the Turkish parliament will act in line with its procedures once the accession protocol of the Nordic state will be transferred from the government. “We will closely follow the promises given by Sweden. We will get mobilized in accordance with the steps taken by Sweden,” he said.

On a question about the revival of Türkiye’s accession to the EU, Erdoğan said, “As the second powerful army of NATO and the engine of NATO, Türkiye’s membership to the EU will add vitality and strength to the EU.”

Netanyahu and Abbas due in Türkiye next week

On a question, Erdoğan confirmed that Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas will pay a visit to Türkiye on July 25 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 28. Erdoğan said Türkiye’s efforts to ease the tension between Palestine and Israel will continue during these visits.

On a question about whether Netanyahu’s visit will pave the way for a new understanding in carrying out joint energy projects, including the transportation of natural gas from the Mediterranean to Europe via Türkiye, Erdoğan reiterated that this is the only viable route.

“Otherwise, the cost of transporting the natural gas from the Mediterranean to Europe is too much,” Erdoğan said, stressing that the use of the Turkish route will provide a profitable business. “Now, we will create a contact for the first time with Mr. Netanyahu. I wish that this will mark a warmer start in the ties between Türkiye and Israel,” he said.