Turkish, Greek delegations hold defense talks in Athens

Turkish, Greek delegations hold defense talks in Athens

ATHENS
Turkish, Greek delegations hold defense talks in Athens

Delegations from Türkiye and Greece were meeting in Athens yesterday as part of long-standing efforts to improve often tense relations between the two neighbors.

The neighbors have been at odds for decades over a series of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean and drilling rights in the Mediterranean. A dispute over energy exploration rights in 2020 led to the two countries’ warships facing off in the Mediterranean.

The meeting in the Defense Ministry in Athens was to discuss confidence-building measures, following a similar meeting in Ankara last November. The two countries have engaged in the confidence-building process on and off for years, trying to seek common ground on a series of lower-key issues as a means of improving ties.

The meeting comes ahead of planned talks in Ankara on May 13 between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Tense ties have improved significantly over the past year, with Erdoğan visiting Athens in last December and signing a raft of trade, energy and education deals.

Türkiye’s delegation at yesterday’s talks was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar, while the Greek one was headed by Ambassador Theocharis Lalakos.

turkey news, Turkey, turkish newsletter, Hürriyet Daily News, HDN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests
LATEST NEWS

  1. No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

    No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

  2. Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

    Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

  3. Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'

    Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'

  4. Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

    Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

  5. Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN

    Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN
Recommended
Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN

Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN
Türkiye lauds counterterrorism talks with US delegation

Türkiye lauds counterterrorism talks with US delegation
Türkiye, Iraq sign key deals to launch new term in ties

Türkiye, Iraq sign key deals to launch 'new term' in ties
German president in Istanbul on first leg of 3-day Türkiye visit

German president in Istanbul on first leg of 3-day Türkiye visit
Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row
Israel will one day pay the price for the atrocities: Erdoğan

Israel will one day pay the price for the atrocities: Erdoğan
WORLD Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

Tensions have flared between pro-Palestinian student protesters and school administrators at several U.S. universities, as in-person classes were cancelled and demonstrators arrested.
ECONOMY Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Business activity in the eurozone picked up in April thanks to "increasingly robust" growth in the services sector, a closely watched survey showed on April 23.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿