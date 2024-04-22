Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

ANKARA

Senior Turkish and American officials will meet in the Turkish capital to enhance joint efforts on counterterrorism amid differences on the latter’s support of the YPG in northern Syria.

According to a statement by the State Department, Coordinator for Counterterrorism Elizabeth Richard visited Ankara to hold talks with her Turkish counterparts on April 22 under the U.S.-Türkiye Counterterrorism Consultation which was relaunched at the Strategic Mechanism meetings in Washington D.C. in March 2024.

“Ambassador Richard and Turkish government counterparts will broaden and strengthen U.S.-Türkiye counterterrorism cooperation to thwart terrorist travel; combat terrorism-related networks engaged in organized crime; ensure the defeat of terrorist organizations such as PKK, DHKP-C, and ISIL in Syria and Iraq; and cooperate to counter the threat of ISIS and al-Qa’ida affiliates present in Africa and South and Central Asia,” read the statement.

“Ambassador Richard will also engage Turkish officials on ways to further combat exploitation of global finance channels by terrorist organizations,” it added.

The statement did not mention the YPG, the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, which is designated as a terror organization by Ankara. The U.S. has been partnering with the YPG in the fight against ISIL in Syria despite Ankara’s longstanding objections.

Türkiye criticizes the U.S. for arming and supporting the YPG whose objective is to create its own autonomous sphere in northern Syria.