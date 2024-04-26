Blades of Paris landmark Moulin Rouge windmill collapse

PARIS
The blades of the Moulin Rouge windmill, one of the most famous landmarks in Paris, collapsed during the night, firefighters said on Thursday, just months before the French capital hosts the Olympics.

There was no risk of further collapse, Paris firefighters said. The reason for the accident was not yet known.

"Fortunately this happened after closing," a Moulin Rouge official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Every week, the cabaret's technical teams check the windmill mechanism and did not note any problems," the source said, adding that there was no more information on the reason for the collapse.

"It's the first time that an accident like this has happened since" the cabaret first opened its doors on October 6, 1889, the source said.

Images on social media showed the blade unit lying on the street below, with some of the blades slightly bent from the apparent fall.

The Moulin Rouge cabaret, with its distinctive red windmill blades, is located in northern Paris and is one of the most visited landmarks in the city.

Known as the birthplace of the modern dance form the can-can, it opened its doors in October 1889 at the foot of the Montmartre hill.

It quickly became a hit and a stop to look at its facade or catch a show inside is a must-do on most tourists' lists of things to do in the French capital.

The accident will add to concerns of whether Paris, one of the most visited cities in the world, is ready to host the thousands more that will descent during July-August for the Olympic Games.

The only serious accident the landmark has endured was a fire that erupted during works in 1915, which forced the venue to close for nine years.

