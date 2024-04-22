Türkiye, Iraq sign key deals to launch 'new term' in ties

BAGHDAD

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's official visit to Iraq on April 22, the first in over a decade, marked a milestone in bilateral relations between the two nations, as the trip was characterized by the signing of pivotal agreements.

In Baghdad, Erdoğan engaged in discussions with his counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Among the notable outcomes of these meetings was the signing of the Development Road Project Agreement, aimed at linking Iraq's Grand Faw Port to Türkiye's southern border.

The initiative, spanning approximately 1,200 kilometers, encompasses both railway and highway infrastructure, promising to enhance trade and connectivity between the two countries.

"I believe that my visit and the agreements just signed will constitute a new turning point in Türkiye-Iraq relations," Erdoğan said in a joint press statement with al-Sudani.

"It was decided to continue technical negotiations in many areas such as security, counterterrorism, economy, trade, energy, transportation, transboundary waters, health and education and to establish joint standing committees."

Al-Sudani echoed Erdoğan's sentiments, emphasizing the agreement's potential to serve as a bridge for regional cooperation and development.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu has previously outlined months of negotiations that culminated in the establishment of a joint mechanism for the agreement.

The initiative has also attracted interest from Gulf capital, particularly the United Arab Emirates, positioning them as primary investors. Turkish involvement will focus on key sectors such as transportation and energy, amplifying the project's potential impact on regional development, Uraoğlu said earlier.

The project is slated for completion by 2030. Turkish officials have long noted that challenges posed by the presence of the PKK could impede the project's implementation.

Furthermore, a strategic framework agreement covering 26 deals in similar domains was reportedly signed.

Security cooperation and the fight against terrorism emerged as focal points of the discussions. "I shared with my counterparts my strong belief that [PKK] will be officially declared a terrorist organization and its presence in Iraqi territory will end as soon as possible," Erdoğan said.

Recent deliberations involving foreign and defense ministers, alongside intelligence chiefs from Türkiye and Iraq, resulted in the classification of the PKK as a banned organization within Iraqi borders. Ankara anticipated further progress in this regard during Erdoğan's visit, advocating for the PKK's designation as a terrorist entity.

Discussions were expected to encompass the establishment of a joint operations center to facilitate coordination and direct communication in counterterrorism efforts, along with providing technical support to Iraqi security forces and intelligence-sharing initiatives.

Erdoğan's itinerary also includes engagements in Erbil, where he is slated to meet with Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, as well as officials from the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) and Turkmen community leaders.