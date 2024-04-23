Türkiye lauds counterterrorism talks with US delegation

ANKARA
Türkiye has expressed satisfaction with recent talks on counterterrorism cooperation with a U.S. delegation.

The discussions, held on April 22, were convened in line with an agreement reached during a strategic mechanism meeting between the two nations in Washington last month.

Elizabeth Richard, who heads the U.S. State Department's Counterterrorism Bureau, led the delegation to Ankara for talks with Turkish counterparts.

Sources from Türkiye's Defense Ministry welcomed Richard's visit and noted the "sincere exchange of views" during the discussions.

"Türkiye, as a nation with extensive experience in the fight against terrorism and a steadfast commitment to this endeavor, will continue to engage in sincere cooperation with its allies and all nations dedicated to combating terrorism," the sources affirmed on April 23.

The talks unfolded against the backdrop of lingering disparities over the U.S. support for the YPG in the fight against ISIL, despite Ankara's enduring objections. However, the U.S. statement following the meeting did not make any specific mention of YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which Türkiye designates as a terrorist organization.

According to the Turkish defense officials, a wide array of national security issues, including "concerns related to PKK/YPG/PYD, DHKP/C, ISIL and FETÖ," were deliberated upon during the meeting.

