Foreign minister holds key Gaza talks during Riyadh trip

Foreign minister holds key Gaza talks during Riyadh trip

RIYADH
Foreign minister holds key Gaza talks during Riyadh trip

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has orchestrated pivotal bilateral discussions during his visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh for a summit aimed at advancing ceasefire efforts in the Palestinian enclave.

The gathering, convened on April 28, united officials from a coalition formed jointly by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

Termed the "contact group," the coalition emerged from a collaborative summit held in Saudi Arabia last November, where members committed to intervening in the conflict and fostering sustainable peace in the region.

Beyond the main assembly, Fidan embarked on a series of bilateral talks in a bid to advance the ceasefire agenda, including a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The U.S. top diplomat was present in Riyadh for a special session of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Notable among other meetings were encounters with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsin Zindani and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Diplomatic sources revealed that Fidan underscored the imperative of increasing pressure on Israel during these meetings. Discussions highlighted the mounting international and public outcry against Israel's actions in Gaza, with deliberations centered on steps to broaden recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state.

Moreover, the Turkish top diplomat seized the opportunity to delve into issues of cooperation within the NATO framework during talks with his Norwegian counterpart.

In a parallel move, the sources disclosed Fidan's phone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Mustafa, on the same day. The dialogue centered on assessing the latest developments in Gaza and the West Bank, with concerted efforts evaluated to bolster recognition of the Palestinian state by additional nations.

In recent months, the contact group has embarked on dialogues with key stakeholders, including the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, to rally support for its objectives.

At the core of April 28's discussions was the formulation of unified strategies to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state and explore diplomatic avenues to exert pressure on Israel and its allies, according to reports from local media.

Insights garnered from the Riyadh summit are poised to shape decisions at the forthcoming OIC summit scheduled in Banjul on May 4, dailies wrote.

Türkiye, Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

    G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

  2. Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

    Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

  3. EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

    EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

  4. Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

    Indonesia volcano erupts, thousands evacuated

  5. Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque

    Gunman kills six in attack on Afghan mosque
Recommended
EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean

EU chief stresses Türkiye’s role for stability in Eastern Mediterranean
Türkiye says it backs Ruttes candidacy for NATO chief

Türkiye says it backs Rutte's candidacy for NATO chief
NATO needs Türkiye and its leadership: Dutch PM

NATO needs Türkiye and its leadership: Dutch PM
Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel

Erdoğan says Türkiye cuts economic ties with Israel
FM highlights historical importance of talks with Iraq

FM highlights 'historical importance' of talks with Iraq
German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city

German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city
WORLD G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 agrees to phase out coal-fired power plants by mid-2030s

G7 energy and climate ministers agreed a timeframe Tuesday for phasing out coal-fired power plants, setting a goal in the mid-2030s, in a move hailed as significant by some environmentalists but described as "too late" by others.
ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals surge 13 percent in first quarter

Foreign tourist arrivals increased by 13.2 percent in January-March to more than 7 million, while tourism revenues in the first quarter of 2024 rose 5.4 percent year-on-year to $8.78 billion, separate data showed on April 30.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿