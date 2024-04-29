Foreign minister holds key Gaza talks during Riyadh trip

RIYADH

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has orchestrated pivotal bilateral discussions during his visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh for a summit aimed at advancing ceasefire efforts in the Palestinian enclave.

The gathering, convened on April 28, united officials from a coalition formed jointly by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

Termed the "contact group," the coalition emerged from a collaborative summit held in Saudi Arabia last November, where members committed to intervening in the conflict and fostering sustainable peace in the region.

Beyond the main assembly, Fidan embarked on a series of bilateral talks in a bid to advance the ceasefire agenda, including a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The U.S. top diplomat was present in Riyadh for a special session of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Notable among other meetings were encounters with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsin Zindani and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Diplomatic sources revealed that Fidan underscored the imperative of increasing pressure on Israel during these meetings. Discussions highlighted the mounting international and public outcry against Israel's actions in Gaza, with deliberations centered on steps to broaden recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state.

Moreover, the Turkish top diplomat seized the opportunity to delve into issues of cooperation within the NATO framework during talks with his Norwegian counterpart.

In a parallel move, the sources disclosed Fidan's phone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Mustafa, on the same day. The dialogue centered on assessing the latest developments in Gaza and the West Bank, with concerted efforts evaluated to bolster recognition of the Palestinian state by additional nations.

In recent months, the contact group has embarked on dialogues with key stakeholders, including the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, to rally support for its objectives.

At the core of April 28's discussions was the formulation of unified strategies to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state and explore diplomatic avenues to exert pressure on Israel and its allies, according to reports from local media.

Insights garnered from the Riyadh summit are poised to shape decisions at the forthcoming OIC summit scheduled in Banjul on May 4, dailies wrote.