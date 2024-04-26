US says downed Houthi anti-ship missile, four drones

U.S.-led coalition forces shot down four drones and an anti-ship missile launched by Yemen's Huthi rebels, American authorities said yesterday, as the Iran-backed group announced strikes against U.S. and Israeli ships.

Hours later, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a ship transiting southwest of the Yemeni port city of Aden reported a "loud bang" and "smoke," adding that both the vessel and its crew were reported safe. It did not elaborate on the nature of the attack.

The latest incidents follow a lull in attacks by the Houthis, who launched dozens of missile and drone strikes targeting shipping since November, saying they were acting in solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite the drop in attacks in recent weeks, late on April 24 the Houthis said they "are continuing to take further military actions against all hostile targets in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean.”

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter, that just before noon Yemen time a coalition vessel "successfully engaged one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM)" launched from Houthi-controlled areas of the country.

The missile was likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a U.S.-flagged shipping vessel, CENTCOM said, adding there were no injuries or damage.

CENTCOM also said it had engaged and destroyed four drones launched by the Houthis shortly afterwards.

"It was determined that the ASBM and UAVs (drones) presented an imminent threat to U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM said.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that the rebels attacked U.S. and Israeli ships, including the MV Yorktown which he claimed was hit, without providing evidence.

The Houthi rebels said they "carried out a military operation targeting the American ship [MV Yorktown] in the Gulf of Aden, with a number of suitable naval missiles, and the hit was accurate,” according to Saree.

A Greek vessel deployed in the Gulf of Aden as part of an EU naval coalition in February also shot down a drone off Yemen's coast early yesterday, the Greece general staff said in a statement.

The frigate Hydra fired on two drones, shooting down one, Greek authorities said.

