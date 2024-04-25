Türkiye’s external assets at $320 billion

ANKARA

Türkiye’s external assets declined by 2.4 percent compared to the end of 2023 to $320.2 billion as of February, official data have shown.

Liabilities against non-residents recorded $634.4 billion, indicating an increase of 3.2 percent over the same period.

The net International Investment Position (IIP), defined as the difference between Türkiye’s external assets and liabilities, posted minus $314.2 billion in February, against minus $286.7 billion at the end of 2023.

Under assets, reserve assets recorded $128.5 billion, indicating a decrease of 8.8 percent, while other investments recorded $126.2 billion, indicating an increase of 3.3 percent compared to the end of 2023, the Central Bank said on April 25.

Under liabilities, direct investment -equity capital and other capital- increased by 11.3 percent to $ 176.3 billion, with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates.

Portfolio investment increased by 6.9 percent and recorded $102.5 billion compared to the end of 2023.

Non-residents’ equity holdings recorded $34.5 billion, pointing to an increase of 16.7 percent, while their holdings of government domestic debt securities rose by 6.2 percent to $2.8 billion.

Outstanding Eurobond holdings of non-residents rose by 2.8 percent to $43.7 billion, showed the data.

FX deposits of non-residents held within the resident banks were up 3.2 percent to $41.8 billion, while the Turkish Liras deposits increased by 9.1 percent to $18.6 billion.