Air pollution not COVID vaccine behind rising heart attacks: Study

Air pollution not COVID vaccine behind rising heart attacks: Study

ISTANBUL
Air pollution not COVID vaccine behind rising heart attacks: Study

A new study by the Turkish Thoracic Society (TTS) paints a concerning picture of air quality in Türkiye, highlighting its link to numerous health problems and increased risk of heart attacks.

Researchers found that virtually all Turkish cities exceed World Health Organization (WHO) air quality guidelines. They also linked air pollution to a significant number of deaths, exceeding those attributed to COVID-19 during the same period.

The study, presented at the TTS's 27th annual congress, focused on particulate matter (PM), a major air pollutant linked to respiratory issues. Pulmonologists Dr. Merve Erçelik and Dr. Sabri Serhan Olcay, who led the study, specifically examined PM 2.5, the most harmful PM variant.

"Our findings show that PM 2.5 exposure is responsible for a staggering 87,000 deaths in Türkiye during 2022 alone," stated Erçelik. "These deaths, primarily from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, significantly surpass those attributed to COVID-19 in the same year."

Saying that the “invisible pandemic” continues, Erçelik said, "WHO has a program called AirQ Plus. On this program, we enter the air pollution of the cities in our country, enter the surface area of our provinces and enter the deaths over the age of 30 that we receive from the statistical institution. But within these deaths, we exclude causes such as accidents, injuries, etc. Moreover, we also exclude data on COVID-19 deaths. Despite this, the number of premature deaths due to air pollution between 2020 and 2022 is about 188,000."

Opposing theories that blame COVID-19 vaccines for these events, Olcay emphasized the established role of air pollution on cardiovascular problems, noting that the research shows a potential link between air pollution and the recent increase in heart attacks among young people.

"Air pollution is a silent killer, but its effects are undeniable," concluded Olcay. "Public awareness and action are crucial to address this growing public health threat."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

    Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

  2. Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage

    Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage

  3. Netanyahu: govt to 'close' Al Jazeera TV in Israel

    Netanyahu: govt to 'close' Al Jazeera TV in Israel

  4. Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

    Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

  5. US campus protesters on 'right side of history,' say Turkish students

    US campus protesters on 'right side of history,' say Turkish students
Recommended
Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles

Interior Ministry implements cuts in number of security personnel, vehicles
AKP plans new parliamentary unit to receive citizens demands

AKP plans new parliamentary unit to receive citizens' demands
Istanbul mayor criticizes European response to Gaza war

Istanbul mayor criticizes European response to Gaza war
Türkiye to expand fishing horizons with new deals

Türkiye to expand fishing horizons with new deals
Nobody has right to settle disputes over Palestinian blood: FM Fidan

Nobody has right to settle disputes over Palestinian blood: FM Fidan
Designer plans cartoon to introduce Türkiye’s ancient cities to kids

Designer plans cartoon to introduce Türkiye’s ancient cities to kids
WORLD Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike

A local official and state media in Lebanon said an Israeli strike on a southern village on Sunday killed several people from the same family, with Hezbollah announcing rocket fire in retaliation.
ECONOMY Israel’s economy braces for major hit after Turkish ban: Report

Israel’s economy braces for major hit after Turkish ban: Report

Türkiye’s recent decision to halt all its trade relations with Israel is poised to impact Israeli consumers with sudden price hikes in a short period of time, as Tel Aviv, taken by “complete surprise,” failed to devise alternative import measures, an Israeli media report has said.  
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿