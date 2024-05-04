Air pollution not COVID vaccine behind rising heart attacks: Study

ISTANBUL

A new study by the Turkish Thoracic Society (TTS) paints a concerning picture of air quality in Türkiye, highlighting its link to numerous health problems and increased risk of heart attacks.

Researchers found that virtually all Turkish cities exceed World Health Organization (WHO) air quality guidelines. They also linked air pollution to a significant number of deaths, exceeding those attributed to COVID-19 during the same period.

The study, presented at the TTS's 27th annual congress, focused on particulate matter (PM), a major air pollutant linked to respiratory issues. Pulmonologists Dr. Merve Erçelik and Dr. Sabri Serhan Olcay, who led the study, specifically examined PM 2.5, the most harmful PM variant.

"Our findings show that PM 2.5 exposure is responsible for a staggering 87,000 deaths in Türkiye during 2022 alone," stated Erçelik. "These deaths, primarily from cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, significantly surpass those attributed to COVID-19 in the same year."

Saying that the “invisible pandemic” continues, Erçelik said, "WHO has a program called AirQ Plus. On this program, we enter the air pollution of the cities in our country, enter the surface area of our provinces and enter the deaths over the age of 30 that we receive from the statistical institution. But within these deaths, we exclude causes such as accidents, injuries, etc. Moreover, we also exclude data on COVID-19 deaths. Despite this, the number of premature deaths due to air pollution between 2020 and 2022 is about 188,000."

Opposing theories that blame COVID-19 vaccines for these events, Olcay emphasized the established role of air pollution on cardiovascular problems, noting that the research shows a potential link between air pollution and the recent increase in heart attacks among young people.

"Air pollution is a silent killer, but its effects are undeniable," concluded Olcay. "Public awareness and action are crucial to address this growing public health threat."