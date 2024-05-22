China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

BEIJING
China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan has been released from prison after serving four years for her coverage of Beijing's COVID-19 response, according to a video released by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

However, rights groups said Zhang was still under surveillance and that her freedom was extremely limited.

Zhang, a former lawyer, traveled to the central city of Wuhan in February 2020 to report on the chaos at the pandemic's epicenter, questioning the authorities' handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos.

She was detained in May 2020 and sentenced seven months later to four years in jail for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a charge routinely used to suppress dissent.

Zhang was due to be released on May 13 but a lack of information about her whereabouts had sparked concern among rights groups and activists that she could still be detained.

A short video featuring a pajama-clad Zhang shared by the RSF yesterday appeared to show she had been released as scheduled.

While Zhang appears to have been released, "her contact with the outside world and daily life are all under surveillance", Jane Wang, a U.K.-based activist involved in the campaign to release and locate Zhang, wrote on social media platform X.

"She only has limited freedom," Wang said.

China,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West
Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Norway, Ireland, Spain say will recognize Palestinian state

Norway, Ireland, Spain say will recognize Palestinian state
Schools, cars burn in New Caledonia ahead of Macron visit

Schools, cars burn in New Caledonia ahead of Macron visit
Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿