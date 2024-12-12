Türkiye, Iran aim for $30 bln in bilateral trade, says trade minister

TEHRAN

Iran and Türkiye are working hard to reach a target of $30 billion in bilateral trade, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Wednesday.

Bolat met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as part of the 29th Meeting of the Türkiye-Iran Joint Economic Cooperation Commission. Following the discussions, Bolat confirmed Türkiye's interest in renewing its energy agreement with Iran.

A statement released by the Iranian Presidency highlighted Bolat's focus on enhancing customs trade between the two nations through modernization of existing border gates.

“We are working on opening two additional border gates with Iran to further strengthen trade flows,” Bolat said.

"We are also trying to strengthen border crossings and markets between the two countries,” he added.

Bolat also emphasized Türkiye’s aims to reinvigorate the preferential trade agreement signed with Iran in 2015 and expand bilateral collaboration to include a comprehensive tourism agreement.

Pezeshkian said he has always emphasized the necessity and importance of strengthening relations between Islamic countries and that they discussed this in their meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

“We should solve the problems among us in a brotherly manner and strengthen the power of the Islamic world in a practical way,” he said, adding that Islamic countries would benefit from sharing their capacities with each other, from trade markets to transportation routes and other potentials.